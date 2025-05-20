Watch: Twin Cities native, former Thunder forward Mike Muscala previews Western Conference Finals

After 11 NBA seasons, which concluded last spring, Twin Cities native Mike Muscala is now retired. Among his stops was Oklahoma City for parts of five years, including the 2023-2024 season. In other words, he has great insight into what makes the Thunder so good.

Muscala was drafted in the second round out of Bucknell in 2013 and began his NBA career with the Hawks. He also went on to play for the 76ers, Lakers, Thunder, Celtics, Wizards, Pistons, and Thunder one more time.

He is a Roseville high school graduate.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Muscala, via Zoom, to hear his thoughts on the Wolves-Thunder West Finals matchup.

Muscala averaged 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds a game in his 548 NBA games.

He is currently wrapping up a graduate sports management program at the University of Miami.