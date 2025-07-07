Watch: Timberwolves top draft pick Joan Beringer talks NBA Summer League adjustments

Timberwolves center and the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Joan Beringer spoke with reporters after the team’s summer league practice Monday in Minneapolis. KSTP Sports was there.

The 18-year-old French big man talked about his experience adjusting to the team, the league and Minneapolis.

He moved to Slovenia in 2024 to play for Cedevita Olimpija, which competes in the ABA League and Slovenian First League.

In 54 games, he averaged 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 18.2 minutes while helping Cedevita Olimpija win the 2024-25 Slovenian Basketball Cup.

He’s 6-feet-11 and weighs 230 pounds.

The Wolves open Las Vegas Summer League play on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. CT vs. New Orleans.