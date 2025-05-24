Watch: Timberwolves talk Thunder ahead of game 3

Signs of frustration have been evident for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals against an Oklahoma City Thunder team chasing its first title with a mix of poise, precision and relentlessness unseen anywhere else in these NBA playoffs.

The Thunder will take a 2-0 lead into Game 3 at Target Center Saturday night. One of the most discouraging developments for the Wolves from Game 2 was that they held the Thunder to 9-for-33 shooting from 3-point range and still lost by 15. The Thunder shot 63% on 2-pointers, many outside of the lane.

Game 3 tips off at 7:30 on 5 Eyewitness News.