Watch: Timberwolves prepare for regular season home stretch

Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr., forward Julius Randle and head coach Chris Finch addressed the media Wednesday after practice.

The Wolves have nine regular season games left and sit in 8th in the Western Conference. The good news is that they’re less than a game back of 6th place Golden State. The top six teams in each conference automatically qualify for the postseason, while seeds 7 and 8 have to win their way in during the Play-In Tournament.

The Wolves hold the tiebreaker with the 7-seed Los Angeles Clippers, but lose it with 6-seed Golden State.

The Wolves host the Suns on Friday. In other words, this is a rare stretch with four days off between games — the Wolves fell Monday at Indiana.

With this non-game stretch, the Wolves will get another nice practice in on Thursday. Defense was heavily emphasized Wednesday and presumably will be again on Thursday.