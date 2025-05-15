Watch: Timberwolves postgame locker room interviews after Game 5 win against Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 121-110 in Game 5 to advance to the Western Conference finals for the second year in a row.

KSTP Sports was in the Wolves’ locker room postgame and spoke with forward Jaden McDaniels and guard Donte DiVincenzo.

The Wolves will play either Oklahoma City or Denver in the West Finals, with Game 1 on the road.

The Thunder lead the Nuggets 3-2 with Game 6 Thursday night in Denver. If the Thunder finish off the series, the West Finals would begin on Sunday. If the Thunder and Nuggets go to a Game 7, the West Finals would begin next Tuesday.

The Wolves will host Games 3 and 4 of the West Finals on Saturday, May 24 and Monday, May 26.