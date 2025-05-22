Watch: Timberwolves shoot-around interviews ahead of WCF Game 2

KSTP Sports is in Oklahoma City Thursday ahead of Game 2 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals and was at Timberwolves shoot-around Thursday morning at Paycom Center. The Thunder lead the series, 1-0.

While there, we spoke with guards Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

***Click the video box above to watch Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker preview Game 2***

Gametime is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Below is Game 2 preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. CT

BetMGM line: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Thunder lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Thunder won the last meeting 114-88 on Wednesday, led by 31 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 28.

The Thunder have gone 12-4 against division opponents. Oklahoma City is 54-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Timberwolves are 11-5 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Minnesota averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 23-11 when winning the turnover battle.

The 120.5 points per game the Thunder score are 11.2 more points than the Timberwolves allow (109.3). The Timberwolves average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Thunder allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Williams is shooting 48.4% and averaging 21.6 points for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points over the last 10 games.

Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 115.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 105.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

Timberwolves: None listed.