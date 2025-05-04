Watch: Timberwolves look ahead to next round of the NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in wait-and-see mode. After winning their first-round playoff series against the Lakers in five games, they await the winner of the Golden State-Houston series.

If Golden State wins on Sunday night, the Timberwolves would host the Warriors in games one and two on Tuesday and Thursday night at Target Center. If Houston beats the Warriors in Game 7 of their series on Sunday, the Timberwolves would start the second round on the road against the Rockets on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves and Rockets split their four games in the regular season. The Timberwolves went 1-3 against Golden State during the 2024-25 season.

***Click video box for interviews from the Timberwolves following Saturday’s practice in Minneapolis***