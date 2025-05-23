Watch: Timberwolves locker room reaction after game two loss to Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder took control in the third quarter and never looked back Thursday night, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals to take a 2-0 series lead.

Forward Julius Randle had a rough night, scoring just six points on 2-of-11 shooting. He did not play in the fourth quarter.

Game 3 is set for Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.