Watch: Timberwolves guards DiVincenzo and Alexander-Walker discuss Lakers playoff matchup

Timberwolves guards Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker spoke with reporters Thursday about the team’s growth this season, defending Lebron James and Anthony Edwards’ mindset this week.

Game 1 of the Wolves-Lakers best-of-7 playoff series is Saturday in Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. KSTP-TV will have coverage.

***Click the video box above to watch DiVincenzo and Alexander-Walker preview the series vs. Los Angeles***

There was Toronto in 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Milwaukee in 2021, Golden State in 2022, Denver in 2023 and Boston in 2024.

Six different seasons, six different champions. A run of parity like none other in NBA history.

The Wolves are hoping to make it 7-for-7.

Below is the full Wolves-Lakers playoff schedule: