Watch: Timberwolves guards Alexander-Walker and Conley Jr. react to crazy weekend of trades

After losing to the 7-41 Washington Wizards on Saturday, the Timberwolves homestand continues with four games this week at Target Center. The Kings are at Target Center Monday night, minus guards De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, and Jordan McLaughlin. The three were part of blockbuster trade on Sunday night.

Fox, on his way to San Antonio, is one of the centerpieces of a three-team trade. The deal sends Zach LaVine from Chicago to Sacramento, Zach Collins from San Antonio to Chicago and Kevin Huerter from the Kings to the Bulls.

This came on the heels of the late Saturday blockbuster that saw All-NBA’ers Luka Doncic land with the Lakers, and Anthony Davis with the Mavericks.

KSTP Sports spoke on Monday with Wolves guards Nikeil Alexander-Walker and Mike Conley Jr. about the moves and the ongoing homestand.

***Click the video box above to watch Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Mike Conley’s Monday media availability***

Monday night’s matchup at Target Center: Sacramento Kings (24-24, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-22, seventh in the Western Conference).

All-Star Anthony Edwards and forward Naz Reid participated in shoot-around Monday morning, making it likely both can return. Edwards missed Saturday’s game (illness) and Reid left early in the 3rd quarter (finger injury).

The Wolves remain without Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and Julius Randle (groin).