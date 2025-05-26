Watch: Timberwolves get ready for Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals

The Timberwolves bounced back in a big way in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. After two blowout losses on the road in Oklahoma City, the Timberwolves rolled past the Thunder 143-101 in Game 3 Saturday night at Target Center. The Thunder still hold a 2-1 series lead going into Monday night’s Game 4 in Minneapolis, but the Wolves have some renewed confidence.

