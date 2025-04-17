Watch: Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards embracing being underdog vs. Lakers

Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards met with reporters Wednesday after practice and noted how much he likes being the underdog vs. the Lakers.

“I just love it. It’s dope,” Edwards said. “I love the fact that everybody wants the Lakers to win. That’s how it’s supposed to be. They don’t want the Timberwolves to win. I get it.”

The 6-seed Wolves face the 3-seed Lakers in a best-of-7 series, with Game 1 Saturday night in Los Angeles. KSTP-TV will have coverage, along with Game 4 Sunday, April 27th.

***Click the video box above to watch Edwards preview the series vs. Los Angeles***

Below is the full Wolves-Lakers schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 at 9 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, April 25 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 – Time TBD

Game 6: Friday, May 2 – Time TBD

Game 7: Sunday, May 4 – Time TBD

The Timberwolves went 17-4 over their final 21 games to finish 49-33 and earn the No. 6 seed in the West. The Lakers finished 50-32, going 20-12 after trading for Luka Doncic.