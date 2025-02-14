Watch: St. Thomas men’s basketball previews Saturday game vs. Omaha with first place in Summit League on line

First place in the Summit League is on the line Saturday as St. Thomas men’s basketball hosts Omaha.

KSTP Sports was at a Tommies practice this week and spoke with head coach Johnny Tauer and senior guard Drake Dobbs.

The Tommies (19-7, 9-2 Summit League) are aiming to even the season series against the Mavericks (16-11, 10-2 Summit League). Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Schnoenecker Arena. The Tommies are 11-0 at home this year.

The winner of Saturday’s game will be in sole possession of first place within the Summit League with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Tommies are currently 111 in the NET Rankings, shy of a program-best 97, through games of Feb. 13. St. Thomas is the second of three Summit League teams currently among the top 134 (South Dakota State, 102/North Dakota State, 134). Omaha enters the game 202 after its 98-85 loss at SDSU.

