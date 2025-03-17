Watch: St. Paul Harding boys basketball excited for first state tournament appearance

For the first time in program history, the St. Paul Harding boys basketball team is in the state tournament.

The Knights are the 8-seed in Class 3A and take on 1-seed Mankato East on Tuesday in the quarterfinals at Williams Arena.

This is the first time since 2015 that a St. Paul city conference school is state-bound, and this is the first time since 2003 that Harding has even won a section game. Now, section champions, the ultimate goal is to attain three more wins and be state champs.

KSTP Sports was at Harding’s Monday practice and spoke with head coach Steve Solaja, assistant coach Leiland Moore, and seniors Julius Terrell and Mahamadou Kamara.

***Click the video box above to watch those conversations***

The Harding community is rallying around the basketball team. Donations have come in to help get students to Tuesday’s quarterfinal game.

Harding won six games during the 2021-22 season, then 12 the following year before winning 18 last season. Even after a section opener loss, there was a thought the 2024-2025 team could do something special.

Harding beat St. Thomas Academy on the road last week to win the section championship.