Watch: St. Cloud Tech’s Davis aims for more state records and a national record this weekend

Hours in the pool have turned into record-setting times for Micah Davis, who has made a splash in the world of high school swimming. Known for his calculated moves and natural talent, Davis is widely regarded as one of the best swimmers in Minnesota.

“When I dive in, I know that I need to take seven kicks and five strokes on this first length,” said Davis, a junior at St. Cloud Tech High School. “If I hit that right, then I go off the next wall and I know I need to take nine kicks and five strokes.”

Davis’ precision in the water was on full display last year when he set a state record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 46.94 seconds — more than a second faster than the previous record.

“I knew that 47 would be awesome, but 46, not many people have even thought of that yet because nobody in the state had ever gone 47,” he recalled.

Davis’ performance last year earned him the spotlight, with his state title and record-making swim making waves across Minnesota’s swimming community. But Davis isn’t content with just a state record. This weekend, he’s targeting an even bigger milestone: a national record in the 100-yard butterfly. That record is 45.08 seconds and was set last year by Tennessee’s Spencer Nicholas.

“I feel like I’m under-selling myself because I know that I can put myself out there and have a chance at a record like this,” he said. “And if I come up short, I come up short.”

Currently, Davis is just over a second shy of the national record, but those who train alongside him believe it’s within his reach.

“It’s definitely possible,” said Rebecca Miller, St. Cloud Tech’s head swimming coach. “I think he has a chance at getting it this year. Next year, for sure, with another season under him, he’ll definitely be able to get it.”

As the clock ticks down in each race, Davis proves time and time again that he’s not just fast — he’s relentless in his pursuit of greatness. For Davis, it’s not just about breaking records; it’s about pushing himself to the limit and showing the world that he’s ready to be the fastest.

With eyes on the national stage, the question isn’t if Davis will reach the top, but when.