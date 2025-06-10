Watch: Simley baseball preparing for first state tournament trip in program history

Riding an eight-game win streak, the Simley Spartans baseball team is on its way to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Even current Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch, a former Spartan, never got to experience playing in a state tourney.

6-seed Simley opens up the 3A state tournament on Wednesday vs. 3-seed Mahtomedi.

KSTP Sports was at Monday’s Spartans practice and spoke with head coach Jon Heiderscheit, pitcher Wyatt Seelhammer, and shortstop Joe Anderson.

***Click the video box above to watch our chats with Seelhammer, Anderson, and Heiderscheit***

Wednesday’s 3A quarterfinals schedule at the Mini Met in Jordan:

10 a.m. — 2-seed Totino-Grace vs. 7-seed Hutchinson

12:30 p.m. — 3-seed Mahtomedi vs. 6-seed Simley

3 p.m. — 1-seed Mankato East vs. 8-seed Stewartville

5:30 p.m. — 4-seed Delano vs. 5-seed Grand Rapids

The semifinals are Thursday in Jordan and the title game is on Saturday at Target Field.