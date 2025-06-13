Watch: Seimone Augustus, Lynx alum crash Friday practice ahead of Augustus’ Hall of Fame celebration

Minnesota Lynx legend Seimone Augustus and a collection of her former teammates were at Lynx practice Friday ahead of a special celebration planned for Saturday’s game.

***Click the video box on this page to see interviews with Augustus and current and former Lynx***

Prior to the Lynx game Saturday vs. Los Angeles, a banner will be unveiled celebrating Augustus’ 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement.

The four-time WNBA champion played with the Lynx from 2006-2019. Augustus was an eight-time All Star and the 2011 WNBA Finals MVP.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 11:15 a.m. with the first 6,000 fans receiving a mini-replica Augustus Hall of Fame banner giveaway. The ceremony is set to start at approximately 11:30 a.m, with the game set to begin shortly after 12 p.m.

Augustus currently serves on the USA Basketball 2025-2028 Quadrennium Board of Directors as an Athlete Director. She was a member of USA Basketball Women’s National Team Committee who selected the 2024 USA Basketball Women’s National Team, who won gold in last year’s Olympic Games in Paris.



Augustus’ coaching career includes time with the Sparks (2021-2022), and she currently serves as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at her alma mater, Louisiana State University (LSU).

Minnesota retired Augustus’ number 33 jersey May 2022.