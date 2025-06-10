Watch: Safety Josh Metellus next in line to sign a contract extension with Vikings?

Vikings safety Josh Metellus sat out 7-on-7 drills during the first day of mandatory mini-camp.

Entering the final year of his contract, Metellus said Tuesday, “That’s between (my agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) and the boys upstairs. I’ll let Drew handle that. They understand I’m a football guy first. Right now, I’m focused on finishing these last two days of (mandatory mini-camp).”

In the final year of a two-year, $8 million extension that he signed before he became a starter, Metellus is in line for a big raise. He plays multiple positions at a high level and makes an impact on special teams.

Metellus has seen the team sign linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and tight end Josh Oliver to contract extensions in recent weeks.

Talks have occurred between Rosenhaus and the Vikings’ front office, KSTP Sports can confirm. What an exact extension could look like is complicated with all that Metellus can do.