Watch: Roman Voss excited after announcing commitment to Gophers football program

Roman Voss is the top-ranked high school football player in Minnesota and on Monday night he pledged his allegiance to the home state Gophers. He chose P.J. Fleck’s program over Alabama.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Voss on Monday night soon after his commitment went public.

Voss plays quarterback for Jackson County Central, but is expected to transition to tight end at the college level.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Voss***

Voss told us that the Gophers were his first offer.

Class of 2026 Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson and Rocori offensive lineman Andrew Trout, who are both also four-star recruits, are also committed to the Gophers. In other words, the Gophers are off to a great start with their 2026 Recruiting Class.

The Gophers also landed the top 2024 Minnesota high school player in safety Koi Perich (Esko) and the top 2025 Minnesota player in linebacker Emmanuel Karmo (Robbinsdale Cooper).

The Gophers also landed, via transfer from LSU, the top 2023 Minnesota high school player. That’s pass rusher Jaxon Howard (Robbinsdale Cooper).