Watch: Reasoning behind hiring a general manager for Gophers Volleyball program

The Gophers volleyball program has transitioned to the start of the 2025 season with spring practice underway. When watching, you’ll notice new assistant coach Nellie Coleman. But she’s way more than hands-on, on the court.

Coleman is also the team’s general manager. The position is the first of its kind in NCAA volleyball and serves to help Minnesota volleyball transition into the modern era of collegiate athletics.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson sat down with Coleman and head coach Keegan Cook to hear all about why it’s important to now have a GM.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Cook and Coleman***

A Barrington, Ill., native, Coleman followed an All-American career as a setter at UCLA (2005-09) with a five-year stint on the U.S. Women’s National Team. She also played professionally and coached at Portland University from 2014-16. She then spent the 2017 season as a director of operations at Arizona State.

Before joining the Gophers, Coleman had spent the previous seven years helping raise her and her husband’s three children.

Coleman’s husband, Anthony, is a certified NBA agent. In other words, he’s well-versed in what it takes to build and maintain a roster. Nellie will now have many of the same responsibilities.

Cook made the decision to bring on a GM, seeing D-1 football and basketball programs do the same in the last couple years.

Minnesota heads into the 2025 season after making the Round of 32 for the second straight year but improving to a 21-11 (13-7 Big Ten) record. The Gophers didn’t lose any players to the transfer portal.

Minnesota will take on Northern Iowa at 5 p.m. on Sat. March 29th at Maturi Pavilion to open its spring schedule.