Watch: Randle, Reid, and Alexander-Walker face uncertain futures with Timberwolves

The Timberwolves’ season came to a close with a disappointing loss in Game 5 at the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Minnesota managed just nine points in the first quarter and trailed by 33 entering the second half of the 124-94 loss.

While a little over a week ago their sights were set on advancing to the NBA Finals, the Timberwolves now focus on the offseason and potential roster changes.

The Timberwolves leading scorer in Game 5, Julius Randle, now enters the fourth and final year of his near $117 million contract. Randle has a player option heading into next season, meaning he can opt-out of the final year of his contract or extend his current deal.

In Thursday morning’s end of season interviews, Randle said he hasn’t put much thought into his player option. He has until June 29 to make a decision. Randle said he found comfort living in Minnesota and will likely spend his summer here.

“I love it here,” Randle said. “This is the most meaningful basketball I’ve played in my career.”

Naz Reid is in a similar situation as he enters the third and final year of his $42 million contract. Reid has a player option as well, leaving the future of his contract in his hands.

When asked about his future, Reid said he’s unsure, as of now. His role as a sixth man on the Timberwolves’ roster will likely have an impact on his future.

“I definitely view myself as a starter,” Reid said. “But, you know, things happen, things change. You never know what’s ahead of you until you talk about it or until you go through it.”

Another player with an uncertain future is Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Alexander-Walker has a two-year, $9 million contract that expires on June 30 and said this season was his most consistent.

Alexander-Walker said he hasn’t given his pending free agent status much thought and is still processing the season-ending loss from Wednesday. The 26-year-old shooting guard said he wasn’t satisfied with his performance in the final game.

“How I played individually is going to leave a burning feeling inside of me,” Alexander-Walker said.

With the playoffs in the rearview, the Timberwolves look ahead to the NBA Draft and free agency.

The Wolves have picks 17 and 31 in the June 25 NBA Draft.

Free agency starts the night of June 30.