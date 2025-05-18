Watch: Prior to knowing OKC is next, Ant, Naz, previewed West Finals following practice Sunday

Following Sunday morning’s Wolves practice, guard Anthony Edwards and forward Naz Reid met with reporters, including KSTP Sports.

The Wolves found out a few hours later that they will play in the West Finals vs. the Thunder with Game 1 Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. in Oklahoma City.

***Click the video box above to watch Edwards and Reid meet with reporters Sun. May 18***

As the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Thunder, led by MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will have home-court advantage as long as they remain in the playoffs.

Here’s how to watch the best-of-7 series:

Game 1: Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, on ESPN)

Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, on ESPN) Game 2: Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22, on ESPN)

Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22, on ESPN) Game 3: Thunder at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24, on KSTP)

Thunder at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24, on KSTP) Game 4: Thunder at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. Monday, May 26, on ESPN)

Thunder at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. Monday, May 26, on ESPN) Game 5*: Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, on ESPN)

Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, on ESPN) Game 6*: Thunder at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. Friday, May 30, on ESPN)

Thunder at Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. Friday, May 30, on ESPN) Game 7*: Timberwolves at Thunder (7 p.m. Sunday, June 1, on ESPN)

*Games played if necessary.