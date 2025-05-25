Watch: Postgame reaction following the Wolves’ Game 3 domination of OKC

The Wolves caused all kinds of cracks in the Thunder’s NBA-best defense after struggling to solve it in two lopsided losses on the road. The result was 72 points in the first half and won 143 for the game.

Anthony Edwards had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists in just three quarters to lead the re-energized Wwolves in a 143-101 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Thunder’s lead in the series was cut to 2-1.

KSTP Sports gathered postgame reaction from coach Chris Finch, guard Mike Conley Jr., and forward Julius Randle.

Game 4 is Monday night at Target Center at 7:30 p.m.