WATCH: Postgame locker room interviews after Timberwolves Game 3 win over Lakers

For the seventh time in franchise history, the Timberwolves have a series lead after three games of a playoff series.

That’s good news, as they’ve gone on to win the series the last four times they’ve held a lead after three games.

They took a 2-1 lead in this year’s opening round with a 116-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 at Target Center on Friday night.

The Timberwolves closed out the Game Three win with a 13-1 run that electrified the Target Center crowd.

If the recent trend holds, it’s good news as the Timberwolves went on to win won each of the last four times they’ve held a series lead after three games.

Game Four is back at Target Center at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. The game will air live on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS / ABC.