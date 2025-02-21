Watch: Plitzuweit, Grocholski, and Heyer on Gophers women’s NCAA Tourney chances and more

The Gophers women’s basketball is 8-8 in conference games, and sit in 12th place. In other words, it appears that they are sitting firmly on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Helping their cause is a 12-0 non-conference record, although none of those wins came against a powerhouse.

The Gophers have a bye this weekend before welcoming Washington to the Barn on Wednesday.

KSTP Sports was on campus Friday morning and spoke with head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, forward Mallory Heyer, and guard Grace Grocholski.

***Click the video box above to watch Plitzuweit, Heyer, and Grocholski meet with reporters on Friday***

Grocholski totaled 27 points and Sophie Hart (Farmington HS) added a career-high 22 as Minnesota knocked off the Purdue Boilermakers 74-61 on the road Wednesday night.

Friday’s media session was a lot about Hart’s development. She was recently awarded a 5th-year of eligibility. So she’ll be back as the Gophers’ starting center next year.