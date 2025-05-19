Watch: Olympic medalist Mike Conley Sr. looking forward to son Mike Jr. leading Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley Jr. was drafted in 2007. At 37-years-old and in his 18th season, he’s still going strong.

We spoke with Conley Jr.’s dad, Mike Conley Sr., about the run his son is on. The Wolves play Game 1 of the West Finals Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Conley Sr. plans on being in attendance.

Conley Sr., 62, is now a pro basketball agent. Among his clients, outside of his son, is Thunder guard Isaiah Joe.

Before transitioning to business, he was one of the most accomplished U.S. track athletes of all-time.

From his Olympics bio: Mike Conley Sr. is usually considered the greatest triple jumper produced in the United States. He won Olympic gold at Barcelona in 1992 and a silver at the 1984 Olympics. He twice won the World Indoor Championships (1987, 1989) and at the World Championships (outdoors) he won gold in 1993, silver in 1987, and bronzes in 1983 and 1991. Conley Sr. also won a gold medal at the 1987 Pan American Games.