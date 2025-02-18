Watch: No. 5 Gophers men’s hockey preparing for No. 7 Ohio State

In the penultimate series of the regular season, the No. 5 Gophers men’s hockey team welcomes the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes to 3M Arena at Mariucci this weekend.

The Gophers met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, on Tuesday.

The Gophers split a series against Ohio State in early January.

***Click the video box above to watch head coach Bob Motzko and junior forwards Cal Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud***

The Gophers will finish the regular season with two games on the road against Penn State on Feb. 28 and Mar. 1.