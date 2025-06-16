Watch: NBA salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan on Durant to Timberwolves possibility and more

Timberwolves president of operations Tim Connelly has proven that he’s willing to make big and bold moves. So, what’s his next one? Does Kevin Durant ultimately land here?

To tackle those questions and more, our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke Monday with NBA salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan.

Forwards Julius Randle and Naz Reid have player option decisions to make and wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be an unrestricted free agent on June 30. The Wolves hold team option decisions on center Luka Garza and forward Josh Minott.

The NBA offseason kicked off on Sunday when the Grizzlies traded guard Desmond Bane to Orlando.

Gozlan is an NBA salary cap expert at Third Apron and the creator of Capsheets.com.