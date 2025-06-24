Watch: NBA Draft expert Matt Babcock analyzes possibilities for Timberwolves at 17, 31

NBA Draft expert Matt Babcock spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Tuesday. The Timberwolves have picks 17 and 31 in this week’s 2025 NBA Draft.

The NBA Draft is now a two-day event. So, the Wolves have the 17th pick during Wednesday night’s 1st round and they have the first pick of the 2nd round on Thursday (No. 31).

Babcock is a former NBA agent. In other words, he has many resources in the league. He now runs Babcockhoops.com, one of the best draft sites around.

Three big forwards or centers that Babcock linked to the Wolves: Thomas Sorber (Georgetown), Asa Newell (Georgia), and Joan Beringer (France). All three visited the Wolves during the pre-draft process, KSTP Sports hears.

Below are write-ups of all three, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Asa Newell, Georgia:

STRENGTHS: The five-star recruit and first-round prospect helped the Bulldogs return to the NCAAs for the first time in a decade, with the 19-year-old capable of playing as a small-ball center or power forward. His athleticism helped him thrive on the offensive glass (22nd in Division I at 3.33 rebounds per game) and as a rim finisher, along with showing potential as a versatile defender.

CONCERNS: Newell needs bulk on his 6-9, 224-pound frame to handle physical, stronger opponents. He also needs to enhance his outside shot after shooting 29.2% on 3-pointers (26 of 89).

Thomas Sorber, Georgetown:

STRENGTHS: The freshman has the frame to tussle amid bumps in the post (6-9, 263) and in traffic. He averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 53.2% overall, including 57.1% in post-up chances, according to Synergy.

The first-round prospect has defensive potential with a 7-6 wingspan (tied for second-longest at the combine) that helped him average 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals.

CONCERNS: The 19-year-old must improve his 3-point shot (6 of 37, 16.2%). There was a limited sample size of 24 games before a foot injury ended his season, though the Hoyas lost seven of 10 without him to illustrate his value.

JOAN BERINGER: The 6-11, 230-pound Frenchman turns 19 in November and could be a first-rounder as a mobile threat working in the pick-and-roll and as a lob threat.