Watch: MN native and Cubs 1B Michael Busch playing at Twins for first time in career

While it’s a road series for the Chicago Cubs, first baseman Michael Busch is playing in his home state of Minnesota in a series against the Twins.

***Click the video box above to watch Cubs 1B Michael Busch talk about returning to Minnesota to play against the Twins, July 8***

Growing up in Inver Grove Heights, Busch played baseball, hockey and football at Simley High School.

“Coming home, it’s pretty cool,” Busch said. “It’s like a reminder of what childhood was like.”

Busch is on pace to be the first Minnesota-born MLB player since Terry Steinbach to hit 30 or more home runs in a season. He currently has 18 home runs through 84 games. Steinbach did so in 1996 with the Oakland Athletics and then ended his career playing the following three seasons for the Twins.

The Twins host the Cubs for a three-game series on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Target Field.