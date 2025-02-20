Watch: Minnesota United preview season opener Saturday at Los Angeles FC

Minnesota kicks off its ninth season in MLS on the road against Los Angeles FC on Saturday afternoon before coming home to host Eastern Conference opponent CF Montréal on March 1st for the 2025 home opener at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

KSTP Sports was at United practice in Blaine earlier this week and spoke with head coach Eric Ramsay and midfielder Wil Trapp.

***Click the video box above to watch Ramsay and Trapp preview the season opener***

Last year, Minnesota went 15-12-7, good for 52 points and 6th in the Western Conference. They advanced to the conference semifinals before falling to the other team in Los Angeles, the Galaxy. That squad then went on to the championship.