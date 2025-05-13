Watch: Minnesota United hoping to ride high of Saturday into Wednesday’s match at Houston

It’s a busy week for Minnesota United. Training took place Tuesday in Blaine ahead of a regular-season double match week: First, United travels to face Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday night. Then, the Loons host St. Louis CITY SC at Allianz Field on Saturday.

KSTP Sports was at Tuesday’s training session and spoke with head coach Eric Ramsay and midfielder Wil Trapp.

***Click the video box above to watch Ramsay and Trapp preview Wednesday’s match at Houston***

United defeated Inter Miami 4-1 this past Saturday afternoon at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. The four goals is a season-high in a match.

Both Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Robin Lod notched their first goals of the season, while Anthony Markanich scored on a header for the second straight MLS regular-season appearance.

Miami’s Lionel Messi, an international superstar, scored their lone goal of the day.



The Loons are now 6-2-4 this season, good for 2nd place in the West with 22 points. Vancouver is in first place with 27 points.