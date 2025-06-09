Watch: Minnesota Mr. Baseball 2023 Easton Breyfogle pumped to play in College World Series with Arizona

Former Benilde-St. Margaret’s star and Minnesota Mr. Baseball 2023 Easton Breyfogle is now enjoying success with the Arizona Wildcats.

A starter since arriving on campus, Breyfogle plays left field for the College World Series-bound Wildcats.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with the sophomore Breyfogle on Monday, via Zoom. The Wildcats will head to Omaha from North Carolina on Tuesday.

Arizona beat the Tar Heels 2-1 in a best-of-3 series to advance to Omaha, the long-time site of the College World Series.

Arizona opens College World Series play on Friday vs. Coastal Carolina.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Breyfogle***

Breyfogle touched on the special feeling of making it to Omaha, how the mission isn’t complete yet, the storied history of Arizona baseball, being coached by former Twin Chip Hale, and the bond with 3B Maddox Mihalakis.

Mihalakis was Minnesota Mr. Baseball in 2022 while at Hopkins high school. Breyfogle explained to us how cool it is that two Twin Cities players start for a team playing in the College World Series.

Arizona, winners of four national titles, was last in the College World Series in 2021.