Watch: Minneapolis native Jalen Travis ready for first NFL training camp with Colts

Minneapolis native Jalen Travis is ready to experience his first NFL training camp after being selected in the fourth round (No. 127 overall) of April’s draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson caught up with Travis before he left town for camp. All NFL training camps begin before July is over.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Travis***

After a great run at DeLaSalle high school that resulted in Power-5 D-1 offers from the Gophers and Iowa State, Minneapolis native and offensive lineman Jalen Travis decided to start his college career at Princeton. After earning an Ivy League degree, Travis played his final year of eligibility at Iowa State.

Travis was a two-time Second-Team All-Ivy selection at Princeton and finished with All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades this past season.

All that success led the Colts to believing in the 6-foot-7, 340-pound left/right tackle.

Jalen comes from an athletic family. Older brother, Reid, played basketball at Stanford and Kentucky and currently is a professional overseas. Another older brother, Jonah, played basketball at Harvard. Plus, older sister, Olivia, is an assistant women’s basketball coach at Western Illinois and younger sister, Grace, plays beach volleyball at Saint Mary’s (CA).