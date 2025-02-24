Watch: Maple Grove girls basketball ready to make deep playoff run

After finishing the regular season 24-2, the No. 1 in Class 4A Maple Grove girls basketball team is ready to start postseason play. The Crimson will play the winner of Osseo-Champlin Park on Friday in a section semifinal.

KSTP Sports attended a recent Maple Grove practice and spoke with 20th-year head coach Mark Cook and senior starters Jordan Ode and Lexi Hanna.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Cook, Ode, and Hanna***

Ode, a do-it-all player, will play for Michigan State next year, while Hanna will join the Missouri-St. Louis D-II program.

Hanna is a triplet, with sisters Bella and Addie also starters for the Crimson. She touched on that in our interview and how all three sisters for the time next year will be on different teams.

Among the Crimson’s wins this year: other 4A powers Wayzata and Eden Prairie. They did lose to 4A power Hopkins and 2A power Providence Academy.