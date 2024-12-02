Watch: Lynx introduce assistant coaches Hall of Famer Lindsay Whalen, Eric Thibault

The Lynx held a news conference on Monday to welcome back Hall of Famer Lindsay Whalen and to introduce associate head coach Eric Thibault. Whalen will serve as an assistant coach.

Thibault had been head coach of the Washington Mystics the past two seasons after spending the previous 10 as an assistant with the franchise.

Whalen helped lead the Lynx to four WNBA championships between 2011 and 2017 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

After her playing career was over, Whalen took over as the head coach at her alma mater, the University of Minnesota.

Before she played for the Lynx, Whalen starred for Thibault’s father, Mike, with the Connecticut Sun. She then hired Eric Thibault’s sister, Carly, as associate head coach at Minnesota.

The Lynx reached the WNBA Finals this past season for the first time since Whalen played, falling to the New York Liberty in a decisive Game 5.

Earlier this offseason, former Lynx associate head coach Katie Smith left to coach at her alma mater, Ohio State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report