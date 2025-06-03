Watch: Lynx guard McBride, ass’t coach Thibault talk 7-0 start, clutch success, slow starts, and more

The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx picked up right where they left off last season when reaching the WNBA Finals.

Both teams have gone undefeated through their first seven games with the Lynx set to host Phoenix on Tuesday night in a Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

The Liberty and Lynx faced off last season in the in-season tournament final with Minnesota taking the title. New York got revenge, winning the WNBA championship for the first time in franchise history. The two teams are each 7-0 this season, marking the latest that more than one franchise had been undefeated this long into the season since 2016.

Being 7-0 is the good news for the Lynx. But, they feel like they have multiple more levels they can get to, that they’ve yet to play a complete game.

That was a theme at Tuesday morning’s shoot-around with guard Kayla McBride.

***Click the video box above to watch McBride’s Tuesday shoot-around media session***

Minnesota has been finding ways to win close contests. Before beating Golden State by 11 on Sunday, the Lynx had won their previous four games by a total of 18 points.

Associate head coach Eric Thibault also spoke Tuesday morning and touched on the up-and-down play through seven games.

***Click the video box below to watch Eric Thibault’s Tuesday media session, or if on our app, swipe to the right***

The WNBA will play its annual in-season tournament over the next few weeks. Each team will play the other teams in their conference one time during that window. The West will have six games with the addition of expansion team Golden State. The East will play five. The teams with the best record in each conference will face off in the title game. The winning team receives a $500,000 cash prize pool to divvy up as well as each player on that squad will get $5,000 in cryptocurrency from Bitcoin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report