Watch: Lynx coach/president Cheryl Reeve previews Wednesday’s home opener vs. Dallas

It’s the Lynx’s home opener on Wednesday. What a week for basketball in the Twin Cities!

Minnesota faces the Dallas Wings on Wednesday after Napheesa Collier scored 23 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 89-75 win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

KSTP Sports was at Lynx practice on Tuesday and spoke with head coach/president of operations Cheryl Reeve. Wednesday will be her 16th home opener in Minnesota.

Below is a game preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Dallas Wings (0-2, 0-2 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (2-0, 2-0 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Minnesota finished 16-4 at home and 14-6 in Western Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Lynx gave up 75.6 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Dallas finished 6-14 in Western Conference action and 9-31 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Wings averaged 7.1 steals, 4.0 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Kayla McBride: out (personal).

Wings: None listed.