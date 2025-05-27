Watch: Locker room reaction from Edwards, Randle after Wolves’ Game 4 loss vs. OKC

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped back from a 42-point loss by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-126 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.

The Wolves, like last year in the West Finals, will need to win three consecutive games to win the series. Last year, the season ended at home in a Game 5 loss vs. Dallas. Can the Wolves win Game 5 Wednesday in OKC to force a Game 6?

Our Chris Long was in the Wolves’ locker room late Monday night and spoke with guard Anthony Edwards and forward Julius Randle.

Edwards was limited to 16 points, and Randle (five points on 1-for-7 shooting) was also bottled up by the Thunder’s relentless defense led by guard Luguentz Dort.

The big keys for OKC in Game 4: creating 21 turnovers and grabbing 19 offensive rebounds. OKC had its way with extra possessions.