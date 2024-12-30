Watch: Locker room reaction after Vikings beat Packers to set up matchup Week 18 vs. Lions for 1 seed

The NFC’s No. 1 seed will come down to the final week when the Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings.

The winner takes the NFC North and gets a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

The loser gets the No. 5 seed and must play on the road in the wild-card round.

The Vikings held on for a 27-25 victory over the Green Bay Packers to set up the high-stakes showdown in Week 18. The Lions visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Win, lose or tie, they have to beat the Vikings for a second time this season.

KSTP Sports spoke postgame with RB Cam Akers, WR Jalen Nailor, OL Dalton Risner, safeties Josh Metellus and Cam Bynum, LB Blake Cashman, and cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin.

The Vikings are now 14-2, riding a 9-game win streak.

