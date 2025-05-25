Watch: KSTP Sports Wolves pregame show ahead of Game 3 vs. Thunder

The KSTP Sports team of Chris Long, Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson, and Alec Ausmus, along with producer James Monical and photographer Joe Lesar assembled a pregame show on Saturday night. It aired 6:30-7 p.m., ahead of ABC’s pregame coverage.

There was analysis, along with a 1-on-1 conversation with Wolves ass’t Micah Nori, a look back at Chet Holmgren’s Minnehaha Academy run, and more.

***Click the video box above to watch the KSTP Sports Game 3 pregame show***

The Wolves won Game 3, scoring the most points in franchise playoff history.

Game 4 is Monday night at Target Center at 7:30 p.m. OKC leads the series, 2-1.