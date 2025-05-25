Watch: KSTP Sports Wolves pregame show ahead of Game 3 vs. Thunder

By KSTP Sports

KSTP Sports Wolves on the Hunt pregame show, May 24, 2025

The KSTP Sports team of Chris Long, Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson, and Alec Ausmus, along with producer James Monical and photographer Joe Lesar assembled a pregame show on Saturday night. It aired 6:30-7 p.m., ahead of ABC’s pregame coverage.

There was analysis, along with a 1-on-1 conversation with Wolves ass’t Micah Nori, a look back at Chet Holmgren’s Minnehaha Academy run, and more.

***Click the video box above to watch the KSTP Sports Game 3 pregame show***

The Wolves won Game 3, scoring the most points in franchise playoff history.

Game 4 is Monday night at Target Center at 7:30 p.m. OKC leads the series, 2-1.