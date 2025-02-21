Watch: Johnson, Garcia, and Patterson on Gophers men’s hoops sweeping Los Angeles trip

The Gophers host Penn State on Saturday afternoon after Dawson Garcia scored 32 points in Minnesota’s 64-61 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Gophers won the previous matchup 69-61.

Minnesota is 6-9 against the Big Ten, and Penn State is 4-12 against conference opponents.

KSTP Sports was at the Barn on Friday and spoke with coach Ben Johnson, forward Dawson Garcia, and guard Lu’Cye Patterson.

***Click the video box above to watch Johnson, Garcia, and Patterson meet with reporters***

Below is a game preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Penn State Nittany Lions (14-13, 4-12 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Penn State after Dawson Garcia scored 32 points in Minnesota’s 64-61 victory against the UCLA Bruins.

The Golden Gophers are 10-6 in home games. Minnesota is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nittany Lions have gone 4-12 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Minnesota averages 68.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 73.5 Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Garcia is shooting 50.7% and averaging 21.8 points over the past 10 games.

Zach Hicks averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.