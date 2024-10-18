Watch: Interviews from Vikings locker room previewing Sunday’s game vs. Lions and busy stretch

The last game the Detroit Lions played in Minneapolis was a triumphant visit when they used a six-point victory over the Vikings to seal their first division title in 30 years.

The Lions will find the Vikings sitting in their seat when they return to U.S. Bank Stadium. They are in the thick of an intense competition for their NFC North crown. The Vikings are coming out of their bye week at 5-0 as the only undefeated team in the NFC. The Lions are 4-1 and five points from being unbeaten. They scored 89 points in their last two games.

KSTP Sports was in the Vikings’ locker room this week and spoke with CBs Stephon Gilmore and Byron Murphy Jr., FB C.J. Ham, and WR/PR Brandon Powell.

The Lions just posted their highest-scoring two-game stretch since 1962. They’ve also had at least three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in consecutive games for the first time since 1962 and the third time in franchise history.

Their first three games were rather uneven. Then the roar of a balanced and potent offense was restored.

The Lions have teased their prolific passing attack with perhaps the best tandem of running backs in the league: David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Montgomery has at least 70 total yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown in each of his first five games, becoming the 10th player in NFL history to do so.

The Vikings have a plus-63 scoring differential, the best in the NFL with the Lions next at plus-60. This is Minnesota’s largest cumulative margin of victory since finishing the 2009 season at plus-66.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has never been more dangerous than when he’s facing the Lions, with 62 catches for 1,073 yards in just eight games. In his last three matchups, he has a whopping 29 receptions for 559 yards and two touchdowns.