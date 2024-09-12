WATCH: Interviews from around the Vikings locker room ahead of matchup with 49ers

With a week one win in the books, Vikings starters reflect on what worked against the New York Giants and the challenges posed by the San Francisco 49ers.

The reigning NFC champion 49ers head to U.S Bank Stadium for a noon kickoff this Sunday against the Vikings. The game will be Vikings QB Sam Darnold’s first against his former team. Darnold played 10 games for the 49ers last season, totaling 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception throughout the year.

The 49ers last win on Minnesota soil was December 13th, 1992.