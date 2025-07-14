Watch: Interview with Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter on Twins top pick Marek Houston

Wake Forest head baseball coach Tom Walter spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Monday afternoon about top Twins draft pick Marek Houston.

Houston played the last three seasons for Walter after committing to Wake Forest before his junior year in high school.

The Twins selected Houston Sunday night at pick No. 16 of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Houston, ranked No. 15 by MLB Pipeline, is considered one of the top defensive shortstops in this year’s draft class.

He also showed significant improvement at the plate during his junior season. After hitting a combined 12 home runs over his first two seasons at Wake Forest, the right-handed hitter focused more on power during his junior year. The result: 15 home runs — tied for the team lead — and a 1.055 OPS, more than 100 points higher than the previous season.

Houston also led the Demon Deacons with 145 total bases and 19 stolen bases.