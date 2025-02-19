Watch: Interview with Mike Guentzel, Utah scout and proud dad of Team USA’s Jake Guentzel

Former Gophers player and associate coach Mike Guentzel, now a scout with the Utah Hockey Club, helped us breakdown the 4-Nations Face-Off. He was in Montreal last week and is now in Boston ahead of Thursday’s USA-Canada title game

Mike’s son, Jake, is one of the stars of Team USA. Jake had two goals in Saturday’s win in Montreal over Canada.

A forward for Tampa Bay, Jake is wearing the USA jersey for the first time. He had never represented his country prior to now.

Jake played in high school at Hill-Murray.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Guentzel***

The Americans should have a decided advantage Thursday at goalie with Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck in their crease. He is 34-7-2 this season for the Winnipeg Jets with a career-low 2.06 goals-allowed average.

Jordan Binnington, who is 15-19-4 with with a 2.89 GAA for the St. Louis Blues, represents Canada.

Mike Guentzel shared plenty of thoughts on his son, USA-Canada, the Wild, and even the Timberwolves — Mike loves watching the Wolves.