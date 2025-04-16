Watch: Hopkins basketball star Anthony Smith III officially signs with University of North Dakota

Hopkins guard and Mr. Basketball finalist Anthony Smith III made his commitment to the University of North Dakota official Wednesday at a signing ceremony at Hopkins high school.

KSTP Sports was there.

Smith III finished his prep career with 1,958 points. He averaged 24.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game, and 4.0 assists per game this year and shot 42 percent from behind the arc.

Smith III will join St. Louis Park twins Marley and Micah Curtis as part of North Dakota’s recruiting class.

North Dakota plays in the Summit League, which also features St. Thomas.

North Dakota head coach Paul Sather, via a press release:

“Anthony comes from one of the best programs in the Midwest in Hopkins High School (MN). He’s a proven winner and high level competitor that can impact both sides of the floor. Anthony can score from anywhere on the floor but also has skill and feel to find the open man and make his teammates better. Anthony impacts winning, and we’re excited about his commitment to UND.”