Watch: Holy Angels girls hockey ready to make run at Class A state tournament

The Holy Angels girls hockey team is in the Class-A state tournament for a second straight year. The Stars, a 4-seed, play Proctor/Hermantown in a quarterfinal matchup at 8 p.m. Wednesday in St. Paul.

Holy Angels ended a 19-year state tourney drought last year, eventually losing in the semifinals to eventual state champ Warroad.

Now back, you can bet they’re motivated with how last year ended.

KSTP Sports was at the Stars’ section final win over South St. Paul, plus caught up with them at practice on Friday.

Holy Angels enters the state tourney 18-6-3, with four of their losses to AA powers Hill-Murray, Edina, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, and Andover.