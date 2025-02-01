Watch: Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson takes 59-match win streak into Sunday vs. Rutgers

The No. 7 Gophers wrestling team (7-1, 3-1 B1G) welcomes No. 12 Rutgers (11-4, 3-2) to town Sunday at noon.

It’s a chance for heavyweight Gable Steveson to extend his match win streak to 60. Steveson is 92-2 overall in his career, including 55-0 in duals and 40-0 within the Big Ten.

Steveson passed Tim Hartung for the third longest winning streak in program history. The only Gophers ahead of Steveson are Dustin Schlatter, who won 65 in a row from 2005-07, and Cole Konrad, who holds the record with 76 straight victories from 2005 to 2007.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson was on campus this week and spoke with Steveson and undefeated 184-pounder Max McEnelly (Waconia HS).

McEnelly is 14-0 on the season with 12 bonus-points wins, including 10 by tech fall. He also was undefeated last year as a freshman.

The Gophers have won 13 of their last 14 duals dating back to last season.

Gophers Sports Information contributed to this story