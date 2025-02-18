Watch: Gophers women’s hockey team looking to finish regular season strong against Minnesota-Duluth

The University of Minnesota women’s hockey team play their final regular season series this weekend at home against Minnesota-Duluth.

During their Tuesday press conference, head coach Brad Frost and redshirt junior forward Emma Conner spoke about the team’s play going into the final series before the WCHA tournament. KSTP Sports was there.

The Gophers swept the Bulldogs in a two-game series in November.

The Gophers currently sit in third in the WCHA standings with 51 points. UMD is a spot behind them in fourth with 48 points.